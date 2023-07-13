(PIKES PEAK REGION, Colo.) –Rodeo season is well underway here in southern Colorado, and there are still plenty of chances to check it out! It’s all going down at the Norris-Penrose Event Center as we enter day three of the 2023 Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo. Stakes are as high as ever for these cowboys and cowgirls competing. Loving Living Local’s Krista Witiak brings you the details to saddle up for a wild rodeo ride in this week’s Outdoor Colorado.

It’s guaranteed to be one of the best rodeos you’ve ever seen! For tickets and performance information, visit pikespeakorbust.org.

