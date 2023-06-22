(HOOPER, Colo.) — There are dozens of hot springs in Colorado, and the San Luis Valley alone is home to at least four of them, each offering a unique experience! The Sand Dunes Recreation, or as the locals like to call it, “Hooper Pool,” has been one of the favored hot springs destinations since its discovery in the 1930s. Krista Witiak from FOX21 explores this true oasis in the desert for Outdoor Colorado.

Being just 20 miles from Alamosa makes for an ideal pit stop while exploring the surrounding area. In addition to soaking in the hot springs, you can explore many outdoor activities around the complex, plus guests staying overnight can choose to camp on-site.

Are you ready to dive into everything Sand Dunes Recreation has to offer? Visit sanddunespool.com and get ready to swim, splash, eat, relax, or all of the above!

