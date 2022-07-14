This week’s Outdoor Colorado might ‘croc’ your world as Krista Witiak takes us in her jeep from Perkins Motors to Colorado’s only Gator farm, Colorado Gators Reptile Park. The Colorado Gator Farm is located 17 miles north of Alamosa and is one of their most unique and highly underrated attractions!

See hundreds of rescued reptiles, including alligators, crocodiles, caiman, boas, pythons, rattlesnakes, bearded dragons, iguanas, monitor lizards, tortoises, and turtles. See albino alligators and Morris, the movie star alligator!

To learn more about the Colorado Gators Reptile Park and how you can get out there, head to coloradogators.com.

