For this week’s Outdoor Colorado, Krista Witiak takes us to the Gardens on Spring Creek, the community botanic garden of Fort Collins, Colorado! In 2004, the City of Fort Collins and the Friends of the Gardens on Spring Creek formed an essential partnership to open the 18-acre park. One of their missions is to promote environmental stewardship and enrich people’s lives through horticulture.

There is plenty to do at The Gardens as well; enjoy live music from the Everitt Pavilion and the beauty of the gardens in the evening, join in on exciting activities free with admission, plus you have to check out the tropical Butterfly House, home to hundreds of flying butterflies!

To learn more about the Gardens on Spring Creek or to check out any of their events, head to fcgov.com/gardens.

