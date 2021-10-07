Outdoor Colorado takes on the great Colorado fall experience at Happy Apple Farm

Fall has arrived in full force, as evidenced by the changing leaves and the intoxicating aroma of pumpkin spice lattes! So for this week’s Outdoor Colorado, Krista Witiak felt it was time to check out a farm for autumn, so she went to explore Happy Apple Farm in Penrose, Colorado.

The farm has a Pumpkin Patch, free hayrides, applewood smoked B.B.Q. and pulled pork on the weekends, apple cider donuts, and apple cider slushies, among other things!

Are you interested in heading out to Happy Apple Farm? Head to their website, www.happyapplefarm.com, for more on what you can find.

