Elitch Gardens is Colorado’s Only Theme & Water Park and is a must-see destination for all locals and visitors. And with 54 rides and attractions, Krista Witiak made it a must-see on her list of places to show you for this week’s Outdoor Colorado!

From thrilling roller coasters to a splashin’ water park, retail shops, and yummy amusement park food, there are thrills for all. To get your tickets to or learn more about Elitches, head to their website elitchgardens.com.

Enter the contest to win a two-year lease on a 2022 Jeep Wrangler 4XE from Perkins Motors. All you have to do is submit a picture of you exploring Colorado’s outdoors for your chance to win! Click here to enter.