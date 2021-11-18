Outdoor Colorado takes a walk on the wild side with the Wild Animal Sanctuary!

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

In Keenesburg, Colorado, the Wild Animal Sanctuary provides a safe sanctuary for animals like lions, tigers, and bears who have nowhere else to go after being rescued from exploitation and abuse. The best part is you can visit and support them! We’re showing you how in this week’s Outdoor Colorado.

