Outdoor Colorado takes a walk on the wild side at the Pueblo Zoo

The Pueblo Zoo covers 25-acres in Pueblo City Park, and it’s home to more than 400 animals representing 125 different species from around the world so it’s no surprise that for this week’s Outdoor Colorado, Krista Witiak went and explored the zoo!

World Lemur Day is celebrated each year on the last Friday of October, and the Pueblo Zoo is also celebrating. Head to the zoo and check out their Ring-Tailed Lemures at Lemur Island!

Also, the annual Senior Discovery Week at the Pueblo Zoo is back. Seniors 65+ receive free admission, along with their caregivers, during Senior Discovery Week September 12-18. No coupon is necessary all you have to do is come and enjoy the zoo!

For more information about the Pueblo Zoo, head to their website, www.pueblozoo.org.

