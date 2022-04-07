Outdoor Colorado takes a trip to Rock Park in Castle Rock for a day of adventure! Visitors can climb this historic landmark through a looped, single-track trail. From this trail, watch Krista Witiak reach the base of The Rock and try to see the panoramic views of Downtown Castle Rock, the Interstate 25 corridor, Pikes Peak, and the Front Range!

For more information about Rock Park or Castle Rock, head to crgov.com/2842/Rock-Park.

