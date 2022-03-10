Monarch Mountain is one of the closest mountains to Colorado Springs — just 20 miles west of Salida. With a total of 63 trails, terrain parks, bowls, and more, Monarch has something for everyone! Loving Living Local’s Krista Witiak caught up with Dan Bender, the VP of Marketing for Monarch, to see why this southern Colorado mountain is a favorite for locals and tourists alike in this week’s Outdoor Colorado.

Monarch Mountain’s open terrain/amenities and operating hours are available at skimonarch.com.

