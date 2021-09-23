Outdoor Colorado goes mountain biking on the Salida Mountain Trails!

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

It’s time for another Outdoor Colorado with Krista Witiak, where she takes us on a trip around the state in her jeep from Perkins Motors to help us find our next adventure!

This week Krista is exploring the Salida Mountain Trails, and while she’s at it, she is trying mountain biking with a bit of help from Absolute Bikes.

For more information about the Salida Mountain Trail System, head to the Bureau of Land Management website, www.blm.gov/programs/recreation/mountainbike/SalidaMountain.

Are you interested in Absolute Bikes? Head to their website, www.absolutebikes.com, for more on what they are able to offer.

Make sure to enter to win a two-year lease on a 2021 Jeep Wrangler from Perkins Motors, like the one you see Krista drive! Click here to enter.