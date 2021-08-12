Outdoor Colorado goes full survival mode with The Survival University

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

It’s time for another Outdoor Colorado where Krista Witiak takes us on a trip around our state in her jeep from Perkins Motors. Today, she’s going full survival mode with The Survival University up in Cripple Creek!

The Survival University provides education and instruction to any individual, family, or group interested in bushcraft, primitive living, modern, outdoor, urban, and wilderness survival skills.

If you’re interested in taking a survival course with Colorado Mountain Man or just want to learn more about surviving and thriving, head to thesurvivaluniversity.com.

Make sure to enter to win a two-year lease on a 2021 Jeep Wrangler from Perkins Motors, like the one you see Krista drive! Click here to enter.