Krista Witiak went over to Flying Pig Farm in Manitou Springs for this week’s Outdoor Colorado in honor of Earth Day! They are hosting an event for the community to celebrate Mother Earth and the beginning of the growing season, and she explored what fun can be had at the farm.

Flying Pig Farm is excited to open the farm to the community to have tours, meet their farm animals, eat farm-fresh food, exchange seeds, and more for their Spring Festival on April 22. All are welcome, and the event is free though they are suggesting a donation of $5 per person. This also includes live music with Roma Ransom!

For more information about Flying Pig Farm, head to flyingpigmanitou.wordpress.com or click here for Spring Festival details.

Enter the contest to win a two-year lease on a 2022 Jeep Wrangler 4XE from Perkins Motors. All you have to do is submit a picture of you exploring Colorado’s outdoors for your chance to win! Click here to enter.