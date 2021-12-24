Outdoor Colorado gets cold as ice for a Storybook Holiday in Evergreen!

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

For this special holiday edition of Outdoor Colorado, Krista Witiak this week explores the ice extravaganza in Evergreen, Colorado, for the last Outdoor Colorado in 2021.

A Storybook Holiday in Evergreen is spreading seasonal cheer for the 2nd year in a row by bringing some of your favorite holiday characters to life through ice sculptures!

If you’re interested in the Storybook Sculpture Hunt presented by 1st Colorado Roofing, The Caldwell Insurance Agency, and the Evergreen Area Chamber of Commerce or want to learn more about Evergreen, head to evergreenchamber.org.

