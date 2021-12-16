Outdoor Colorado finds Christmas in Old Colorado City

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Krista Witiak went over to Old Colorado City for this week’s Outdoor Colorado, also known as OCC. She explored what holiday fun can be found in the historic district, tourist attraction, and center of entertainment for families and history buffs!

Don’t miss photos with Santa!

Hours for Photos: Saturday & Sunday 12/18 & 12/19 12-5 p.m.

Location: 2408 W. Colorado Ave – Bancroft Park

Cost: $17 First Photo and $7 each additional photo

From the North Pole to Sweetwater Flower Market, Krista Witiak ventured to the store in OCC to experience Sweetwater’s exceptional design, unique style, a touch of southern charm, and what holiday fun you can find there this season!

For the last stop on this Outdoor Colorado, Krista went to The Holly Leaf, a unique gift and Christmas store, to see what there is to find.

For more information about Old Colorado City or its events, head to shopoldcoloradocity.com.