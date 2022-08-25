In this week’s broadcast of Outdoor Colorado, Krista Witiak travels to Calhan, Colorado, to a spot that could be perfect for you, whether you’re a tourist in the Centennial State or a local just itching to see more of it. With approximately 750 acres, the Paint Mines Interpretive Park is one of El Paso County’s most unique open spaces!

To learn more about the Paint Mines Interpretive Park or El Paso County’s parks, head to communityservices.elpasoco.com.

