Lake Pueblo is a “hot spot” for fishing, with about 4,600 surface acres of water, 60 miles of shoreline, and almost 10,000 acres of land. For this week’s Outdoor Colorado, Krista Witiak explores this state park to discover why visitors quickly learn that one day is not enough!

To learn more about Lake Pueblo State Park or to check out any of their outdoor recreation opportunities, head to cpw.state.co.us.

Enter the contest to win a two-year lease on a 2022 Jeep Wrangler 4XE from Perkins Motors. All you have to do is submit a picture of you exploring Colorado’s outdoors for your chance to win! Click here to enter.