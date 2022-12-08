(SPONSORED) — The 2022 Outdoor Colorado contest is almost over. Thursday, December 8th is the last day you can enter! Then the Jeep Wrangler 4XE will be given away on Saturday, December 17th, at Perkins Motors. Enjoy some Outdoor Colorado highlights that Krista Witiak saw this past year!

For more information about Perkins Motors, visit perkinsmotors.com.

Enter the contest before it’s too late to win a two-year lease on a 2022 Jeep Wrangler 4XE from Perkins Motors. All you have to do is submit a picture of you exploring Colorado’sutdoors for your chance to win! Click here to enter.