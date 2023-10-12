(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — Oh, my gourd! Fall is not complete without the perfect pumpkin, and if you’re looking to carve out some time this year to pick one out, look no further than Diana’s Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze! As Krista Witiak takes us down to Cañon City for this week’s Outdoor Colorado, prepare for all the fall feels.

What started as a side gig to raise money for a band trip has sprouted into an entire family affair. “About 23 years ago. My daughter, her name is Diana, we started selling pumpkins on the side of the road. And then, from that year, we just kept going,” said Owner Sue Madone.

And from there, Diana’s Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze was born.

Diana Sisco noted, “We never would have thought that it would have been something so fun and inventive like this, that [the pumpkin patch] could turn into this.”

At this pumpkin patch, the only thing that will scare you is how much fun you’ll have! There are hay slides, baby animals, hay rides, a giant corn pit for kids, a bounce house for toddlers, and the best pumpkins around.

This year, the Jumanji Maze has made its way into the cornfield! Whether you play the maze game or wander through the trails, the maze is always one of the farm’s best features for all age groups.

Diana’s Pumpkin Patch is open now through the end of the month.

They are located in Cañon City at 1649 Poplar Avenue. The patch is family-friendly, and admission is $15 per person, but all children under the age of five are free.

Fall is still in full swing, so visit dianaspumpkinpatch.com and plan a trip to find your perfect pumpkin, play games, and enjoy some homegrown family fun!

