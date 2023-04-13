(COLORADO SPRINGS) — It’s time for a brand new year of Outdoor Colorado!

There is no better way to see the Front Range than from above, so Krista Witiak takes things up a level and explores new heights with The Broadmoor Outfitters and their Soaring Adventure.

Take your next adventure to the skies with the ultimate thrill ride. Book your experience at broadmooroutfitters.com.

Enter the Outdoor Colorado contest to win a one-year lease on a Jeep Wrangler Sport from Perkins Motors. All you have to do is submit a picture of you outdoors in Colorado for your chance to win!

For more information about Perkins Motors, visit perkinsmotors.com.