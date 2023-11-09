(DENVER) — As we get set for the holiday season, many folks might be interested in discovering some popular tourist activities in Colorado. In this week’s episode of Outdoor Colorado, Krista Witiak explores the Denver Botanic Gardens, providing a glimpse into one of the Gardens’ signature events and how you, too, can join in on the excitement as early as November 17th!

Blossoms of Light, the annual holiday light extravaganza, has transformed the York Street location into a twinkling wonderland for three decades. This year’s event promises to be a dazzling and ever-changing display of light and color.

There’s no better time to visit the Denver Botanic Gardens than now! They’ve got plenty of events, art, and exhibitions for you to enjoy, all while spreading the collective wisdom of the Gardens through outreach, collaboration, and education.

For more information about Denver Botanic Gardens or what they offer year-round, visit botanicgardens.org.

Enter the Outdoor Colorado contest to win a one-year lease on a Jeep Wrangler Sport from Perkins Motors. All you have to do is submit a picture of you outdoors in Colorado for your chance to win!

For more information about Perkins Motors, head to perkinsmotors.com.