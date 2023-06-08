(FLATIRONS, Colo.) — When it comes to climbing, Colorado rocks! For 13 years, Denver Mountain Guiding has been turning many outdoor climbing ambitions into reality with guided rock climbing trips on the Front Range of Colorado. They take care of gear, provide professional instruction, and facilitate a fun and safe experience. With summer heating up and people looking for the next outdoor adventure, Krista Witiak takes Outdoor Colorado to new heights!

