(PUEBLO, Colo.) — On September 16, people all across the world will be celebrating International Red Panda Day. In honor of the occasion, the Pueblo Zoo will host special activities—all free with the price of admission—to raise awareness and funds for the endangered species. Krista Witiak spent some time observing the Zoo’s red panda for this week’s Outdoor Colorado and uncovered some exciting experiences that await visitors in the coming days.

Also, September is Senior Season at the Pueblo Zoo. The Zoo is continuing its tradition of treating seniors to free admission for the entire week of September 10 through 16. No coupon is necessary. All you have to do is come and enjoy the Zoo!

Do you or your kids want to get involved in saving red pandas? For more information about the events at the Pueblo Zoo, head to their website, pueblozoo.org.

