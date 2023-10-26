(SPONSORED) — Get ready to explore the Pikes Peak Region on horseback, just like the pioneers did, for this week’s Outdoor Colorado. Krista Witiak partners with Academy Riding Stables and hits the trails at Garden of The Gods in Colorado Springs.

At Academy Riding Stables, a unique Western experience awaits.

“Academy Riding Stables is a stable that gives Garden of the Gods tours on horseback,” said co-owner Genevieve Armstrong.

The stables let you see the Wild West from a different perspective.

Armstrong continued, “The horseback ride gives you the vantage point of the Old West. Like that’s what the park was all about. The cowboys that would spend, you know, days and months on horses.”

And these stables are no stranger to one of the oldest forms of transportation. Staying true to the heritage of the old west and the significance is not lost on owners George and Genevieve Armstrong.

“The thing that I love the most is we get people that say, oh, my grandpa brought me here, and now I’m bringing my children and grandchildren… And they bring pictures of when they were a kid with their grandpa. And that’s always very tender to my heart, the legacy of the children that it goes on that way,” Armstrong noted.

Academy Riding Stables offer one and two-hour rides. The one-hour rides are for everybody, from advanced to people who have never seen a horse. Individualizing the horseback tour to what people need so they’re comfortable.

So, the next time you find yourself planning a trip to Garden of The Gods Park, consider saddling up for a new setting.

