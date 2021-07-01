Outdoor Colorado takes on the water at Quail Lake with Dragonfly Paddle Yoga

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

On this week’s Outdoor Colorado, if you’re looking to mix up your yoga practice, why not try paddleboard yoga aka ‘SUP’ — a trendy hybrid style of yoga. Krista caught up with Christine Malmborg, owner and founder of Dragonfly Paddle Yoga at Quail Lake, and gave it a try!

Dragonfly Paddle Yoga is enjoying its 5th season on the lakes and continually adding more community experiences to enjoy.

For more information about Dragonfly Paddle Yoga or how you can take your yoga practice on the water, head to www.dragonflypaddleyoga.com.

