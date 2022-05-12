This week’s Outdoor Colorado takes us to Heil Valley Ranch to help Wildlands Restoration Volunteers plant approximately 2,000 ponderosa pine seedlings to help replenish the severely burned area when the Cal-Wood Fire erupted just north of Boulder in October 2020.

For more information about Wildlands Restoration Volunteers or how you can get involved, head to www.wlrv.org.

