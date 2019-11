Outdoor Colorado is back! This week, Mia stopped at Garden of the Gods, a beautiful park right here in Colorado Springs! There are so many ways to explore the park, including e-bike and Jeep tours! Find out more information online at gardenofgods.com.

Make sure you enter to win a 2020 Jeep Gladiator like the one you see Mia drive in Outdoor Colorado! Click here to enter. All you have to do is submit a photo of you exploring the outdoors, and you’re entered to win! Good Luck!