Outdoor Colorado is back, and with a new Jeep!

Outdoor Colorado is back! This week, Mia checked out the Seven Falls zipline! This segment is sponsored by Perkins Motors, make sure to visit their website to see their inventory.
by: Mia AtkinsPosted: / Updated:
Outdoor Colorado is back! This week, Mia checked out the Seven Falls zipline! This segment is sponsored by Perkins Motors, make sure to visit their website to see their inventory.
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.