Outdoor Colorado hits the trails with Goat Walkabouts

On this week’s Outdoor Colorado, Krista caught up with Jim Naron, owner and founder of Rocky Mountain Goat Yoga (RMGY), to do a little hiking and a little healing with their new program Goat Walkabouts.

Goat Walkabouts was an idea brought to life by Jim Naron to keep Colorado’s favorite goat herds working and addressing PTSD head-on!

There are a few thing major things that RMGY want to accomplish with the Goat Walkabouts:

Therapy

Education

Animal Advocacy and Goat Companionship Awareness

For more information head to www.goatwalkabouts.com.