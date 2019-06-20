Outdoor Colorado hit the road and ended up in Cañon City!

by: Mia Atkins

Welcome to Living Local’s newest segment, Outdoor Colorado! Living Local Field Host Mia Atkins will be hitting the road multiple times a month for the rest of the year to bring you a look at this beautiful state we call home. But she won’t be road tripping in just any car, she’ll be driving around in a brand new 2019 Jeep Gladiator provided by Perkins Motors!

This month, Outdoor Colorado ended up in the beautiful Cañon City! First, Mia explored around the Royal Gorge Bridge and Park to find out all the exciting outdoor activities they have to offer. Then, she headed to Centennial Park to get a preview of the Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival happening this weekend! Lastly, she took a stroll down Main Street in downtown Cañon City. Keep an eye out for the next Outdoor Colorado segment coming up soon.

