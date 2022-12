Out Loud Colorado Springs Men’s Chorus performed on Loving Living Local. Ten members of the musical group sang holiday music to get us in the spirit of the season.

The chorus currently has more than thirty members and is preparing for a springtime show. They also hold auditions every August.

Out Loud Colorado Springs Men’s Chorus inspires solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community and is a force for celebrating our collective through song.

Learn more www.outloudcsmc.com