Our Recipe Challenge winner Tralece Conley is here to make Eggnog Pie

Meet Tralece Conley. She is the winner of our Holiday Recipe Challenge, and she is in studio this morning to make her delicious eggnog pie this morning.
by: Claudia GarofaloPosted: / Updated:
Meet Tralece Conley. She is the winner of our Holiday Recipe Challenge, and she is in studio this morning to make her delicious eggnog pie this morning.
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.