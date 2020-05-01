Our Radio gal Brittnee Brooks is back with celebrity gossip

Need your celebrity gossip fix? No need to worry, our favorite Radio girl from The Beat 96.1 Brittnee Brooks is back. From Gigi Hadid expecting a baby to sports, she has the latest news.
Be sure to follow Brittnee on Instagram: @TheRealBrooks
by: Claudia GarofaloPosted: / Updated:
Need your celebrity gossip fix? No need to worry, our favorite Radio girl from The Beat 96.1 Brittnee Brooks is back. From Gigi Hadid expecting a baby to sports, she has the latest news.
Be sure to follow Brittnee on Instagram: @TheRealBrooks
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.