Today begins meteorological winter for Colorado and the northern hemisphere. December, January and February bring our coldest temps of the year, as the amount of energy from the sun bottoms out as the north pole tilts away from the sun and hours of daylight shorten.

While snowpack was above average as November began for most of the river basins in the state, numbers did not keep up, and by the end of the month snowpack was only at 60% of average state wide. The southwest corner of the state was under 40% of average.