(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Allow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit to handle the cooking this holiday. They offer a variety of ways to feed everyone at the dinner table this season and a box destined to satisfy any group gathering! Owner and Operator Bob Rusnak join the Loving Living Local crew sharing how they are making the holidays more effortless than ever.

Looking to celebrate the holidays with the Holiday Edition Big Yellow Box? Visit dickeys.com.