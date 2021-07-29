Brides Across America partners with Something New in Colorado Springs to host a wedding gown giveaway event. Operation Wedding Gown involves giving away a free wedding gown to military, first responders, and frontline healthcare workers.
Krista Wittiak stopped by Something New to learn more about the event and to try a dress or two on herself.
You can learn more about these free wedding gowns to our heroes by clicking here: Operation Wedding Gown
Operation Wedding Gown underway with Brides Across America and Something New
