Free formal wear for Military members and their family

Operation Deploy Your Dress is a Non-Profit here in Colorado Springs who’s goal is to make attending Military balls more affordable. They offer free formal wear for Military members and their families.

They just celebrated their grand opening in Fort Carson. Yvonne Coombes is here to share all the details.

To donate, volunteer, or for more information, visit: OperationDeployYourDress.org