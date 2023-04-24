(SPONSORED) — Calling All Models, Designers, Photographers, and Beauty Professionals – Colorado Springs Fashion Week Needs Your Talent! Colorado Springs Fashion Week is an inclusive event created to highlight the local retailers, designers, talent, and creatives in the Pikes Peak Region.

Founder Jaime Taylor spoke with Loving Living Local host Nova about the event coming up in June.

Colorado Springs Fashion Week contributes to the creative, humanitarian, and philanthropic movements and causes in our community. They are the articulation of the culture represented in Colorado Springs, Old Colorado City, and Manitou Springs.

10% of the proceeds from COSFW will go to Care and Share Food Bank of Southern Colorado,

and Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center

For more information and to be involved with the event head to Colorado Springs Fashion Week’s website.