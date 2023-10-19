(COLORADO SPRINGS) – Matthew and Melanie owned Evergood Adventure Wines for five years and talked about opening a wine bar.

Their adult children told them “wine bars are boring.” When they asked how they could make a wine bar exciting, they said, “Add a ski simulator!” And Lemon Ski Bar Lodge was born!

There are four of these units at the US Ski Team’s training center in Park City, UT. The one in downtown Colorado Springs is the only one available to the public in Colorado! It’s not virtual skiing, nor is it a treadmill. YOU are actually skiing! All the sessions are private lessons with qualified instructors. Skills translate to the slopes.

Lemon Lodge have a full-service restaurant with delicious Lodge-style foods like Elk Sausage Mac & Cheese, wraps and flatbread pizzas, appetizers and desserts. The name, Lemon Lodge, comes from the lemon wines; they offer wine flights, unique wine cocktails and iconic ski town beers.

It’s easy to book online! Walk-ins are welcome but reservations are strongly encouraged. Locals can bring their own boots to clip in, but Lemon Lodge also has rental ski and snowboard boots in all sizes.

Rental boots are great for kids who are growing fast, or someone who just wants to try a new sport. Loving Living Local host Nova experienced Lemon Lodge Ski Bar for the very first time on Thursday and even had a go at skiing for the very first time!

For more information and to experience the simulator for yourself head to the Lemon Lodge Ski Bar website.