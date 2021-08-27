Only GREAT Rocky Mountain Vibes heading into the homestretch of the season

The Rocky Mountain Vibes baseball team of Colorado Springs are warming up for the final Homestretch of the season! The Vibes take on the Grand Junction Rockies for a 4 game series August 25th – 28th!

The homestand main highlights features a Friday Night Firework Olympic/Paralympic Theme Night, followed by a Toasty Mania wrestling-themed game with fireworks on Saturday.
The summer of 2021 has been filled with special events like $2 Wednesday’s, Thank you Thursday’s that includes free tickets for Military and other community groups, and more.

Join the homestretch and learn more by clicking here: Rocky Mountain Vibes

