Mary Barkley, a Dr. Kells Weightloss client, shared her life-changing weight loss story on Loving Living Local, along side the programs Founder, Dr. Kristin Kells. Mary says her decision to call Dr. Kells was simply because she was feeling negative about her weight and the way she felt getting dressed every morning.



Mary explained, “I went to the doctor for my annual physical and had the courage to look at the scale when I was being weighed. For many years I closed my eyes. I really didn’t want to know. After talking to the doctor about my frustration regarding my weight she offered a few suggestions one of which was Dr. Kells. She said she didn’t know a lot about it but knew it was a reputable option. I talked to my husband about it and let him know there would be a cost and his response was, you always stick to a program when you pay for it. He thought it would be a good option for me and he was right!”



Barkley says the physical benefits have been great, especially going from a size 10 to a size 2 or 4. She went on to say, “I have two grandchildren, I want to be able to play with them and be around to see them grow up. I also lowered my cholesterol level which was getting too high. I would have to say the most important life changing aspect of the program is the emotional benefit. I feel like a much happier person. I am much more positive about myself and therefore can be happier and confident when I’m around other people.”

