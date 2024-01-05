(SPONSORED) — One More First Time unfolds a realization of the world and its problems, the current struggles of racism, and the harsh reality of love and relationships. Poet and author Jayla Higgs sat down with Nova sharing her journey and reciting a poem from her book.

By reading this book of 27 poems, you will be drawn into the feelings of your first breakup, first love, or your first racist encounter. One More First Time gives you truth, hope, and the ability to feel again.

Jayla is a young inspiring poet with a huge future in the writing world. One More First Time: A reflection of the world and teenage life through poems is available to purchase now at her website.