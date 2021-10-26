As voters prepare for the election across the state, a group in Pueblo is encouraging voters to make a difference in their community by voting to fix up their roads. Chuck Hernandez, a treasurer with “Vote Yes on 2A – Revenue for Roads” sits down to explain exactly what voters should know before marking the ballot.
On the Ballot: Vote Yes on 2A Revenue for Roads
