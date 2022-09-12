COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Mountain Brewery has released their September seasonal which is the Oktoberfest brew. Nova spoke with Scott Koons, Owner of Colorado Mountain Brewery about the newest beer for guests to enjoy.

Colorado Mountain Brewery has a selection of six beers that are their flagship beers. Once a month they have a seasonal beer and throughout the year they will have limited edition beers, that allow their brewers to get creative.

Colorado Mountain Brewery has two locations in the Colorado Springs area, one on Interquest Parkway and the other in Old Colorado City.

To learn more about Colorado Mountain Brewery and to make a reservation go to cmbrew.com.