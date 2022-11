(SPONSORED) — At The Olive Tap, you have the opportunity to taste some of the most unique, flavorful, and fresh award-winning extra virgin olive oils and balsamic vinegar available in the industry today. So this holiday season, don’t go to that party empty-handed; Krista Witiak visited the specialty store learning what they offer, and some holiday gift ideas perfect for everyone!

Learn more about The Olive Tap at theolivetap.com or check them out on Facebook.