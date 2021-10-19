October’s not over! Catch a massive deal at Best West Tire & Service, Inc.

There are deals on deals for everyone for the entire month of October at Best West Tire & Service Inc..
Not only is the auto shop raising money for breast cancer research as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, but they have an anniversary sale, celebrating 32 years strong.

Customers will receive free brake pads for October’s Brakes for Breasts partnership with Independent Auto Repair Shops during the month of October. Not only will Best West Tire & Service, Inc. give free brake pads to customers, but 10% of labor and parts to the Breast Cancer Vaccine Fund.

Here’s some specials you can look forward to at Best West Tire & Service, Inc.:
Mention Fox21 for free Battery Installation
– All tires on sale
– Select Goodyear tire rebates
Free brake pads for “Brakes for Breasts”

To learn more about Brake for Breasts, click here: Brakes for Breasts
For more information on Best West Tire & Service, click here: Best West Tire & Service Inc.

