In Banning Lewis Ranch in Colorado Springs, Oakwood Homes has joined forces with the FOX21 Wholly Kicks Shoe Drive, taking place through September. Loving Living Local’s Krista Witiak met with the Division President of Oakwood Homes, Thomas Garmong, who says the Wholly Kicks program stood out to them because they believe all families should receive the resources they need. They hope that their current homeowners and potential buyers will help make that happen in the Colorado Springs community.
If you’d like to donate to the Wholly Kicks program, stop by their shoe donation box located at the American Dream Sales office in Colorado Springs.
To learn how you can join forces to make a difference, go to Wholly Kicks’ website.
Click Here: Wholly Kicks
For more information on finding your dream home with Oakwood Homes, click here: Oakwood Homes.
Oakwood Homes strives to create communities with a purpose
