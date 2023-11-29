(SPONSORED) – If you are looking for some Christmas tree options this year why not ask Harding Nursery to give you a hand.

With over sixty years of experience, they have continually expanded growing operations and plant stock areas. Harding Nursery has more than sixty acres of growing fields and ten greenhouses east of Colorado Springs. The main nursery has over twelve acres of stock and seventeen greenhouses. They also sell to both retail and wholesale customers seven days a week.

Owner and Manager Kristen Shaw-Burnside graciously brought in a wide selection of Christmas Tree options to share with the Loving Living Local viewers plus some beautiful Christmas Wreaths. Harding Nursery offers a Christmas Porch Package which is on sale now and delivery is also available.

For more information head to Harding Nursery website.