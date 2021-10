Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

A new month can bring new challenges, it’s always better to have an idea of what to expect.

We take a look at the month of October with International author and expert numerologist, Patricia Kirkman.

If you would like more information about numerology, call Patricia at (520) 742-9905, or go online to PatriciaKirkman.com