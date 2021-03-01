Numerologist Patricia Kirkman tells us what March will bring

A new month means a new set of numbers in chart.
Numerologist Patricia Kirkman gives us a inside look at what the month will bring for all of us.
For more information go to PatriciaKirkman.com or call 520-742-9905
by: Dee CortezPosted: / Updated:
Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.
A new month means a new set of numbers in chart.
Numerologist Patricia Kirkman gives us a inside look at what the month will bring for all of us.
For more information go to PatriciaKirkman.com or call 520-742-9905